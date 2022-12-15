﻿
President of Mexico appoints trusted politician for AHMSA case

Thursday, 15 December 2022 00:56:31 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, today appointed a politician he “trusts” to see the “complex issue” of Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA), one of the largest steel companies in the country, which is facing liquidity problems and has at risk more than 17,000 employment positions.

The president said that Ricardo Mejía Berdeja, has “all the confidence, but he is also going to represent me in Coahuila.”

In addition, he said that Berdeja will take care of what “is possible, even though it is a complex issue, to find a solution to the problem of Altos Hornos de Mexico.”

The liquidity problems that AHMSA already had in the past were exacerbated by the agreement reached with the Mexican authorities to release its main shareholder from jail, for the sale of an asset to Pemex with a higher value than the market. The steel company must pay $216 million, so far it has already paid $104.2 million. The rest will be in 2023.

AHMSA, like Pemex, is technically bankrupt because its assets are less than its debts.

The compensation to Pemex recently prevented the timely payment of the electricity bill, which caused the cut. Once the invoice was paid, the CFE took 10 days and AHMSA stopped producing steel for 15 days.

The president suggests the entry of new investors and among them is Julio Villarreal, businessman and friend of the president. He was the one who sold his steel assets to ArcelorMittal in 2007 for more than $1.4 billion.


Tags: Mexico North America Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA) of Grupo Acerero del Norte 

