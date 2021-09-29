POSCO to supply corrosion-resistant steel to Array Technologies

Wednesday, 29 September 2021 14:52:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

South Korean steelmaker Pohang Iron and Steel Co. (POSCO) has announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding with US-based Array Technologies for material supply and technology cooperation.

Accordingly, POSCO will supply about 200,000 mt of PosMac, which is enough to install solar power generation facilities in an area the size of 12,000 soccer fields, to Array by 2023.

PosMac, a POSCO magnesium aluminum alloy coating product, is a ternary alloy coated steel to prevent corrosion on hot or cold rolled steel plate and has a corrosion resistance five to 10 times stronger than that of a normal hot dip galvanized steel.