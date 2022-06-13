POSCO restarts BF No. 4 at Gwangyang, suspends output at some plants amid trucker strike

Monday, 13 June 2022 15:40:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

South Korean steelmaker Pohang Iron and Steel Co. (POSCO) has announced that it has restarted operations at its blast furnace No. 4 at its Gwangyang steelworks following repairs.

The maintenance period lasting a year and a half with an investment totaling KRW 370.3 billion ($287.2 million) will help reducing air pollutants and improve cost competitiveness through the establishment of a smart blast furnace system. In the future, POSCO said it plans to play a leading role in reducing carbon emissions by reducing coal consumption by optimizing the operation of the blast furnace No. 4.

The company, which is moving toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 with the goal of sustainable green growth, plans to invest KRW 20 trillion ($15.5 billion) by 2026 to convert to a low-carbon, eco-friendly production system such as improving the efficiency of the steelmaking process and investing in eco-friendly facilities.

Meanwhile, local media reports indicate that POSCO has had to halt operations at some production lines at its steel mill in Pohang due to the truck drivers’ strike which has continued for the seventh day. The steelmaker has reportedly suspended production at all four wire rod factories and at one of two cold rolled steel plants, which mainly produce steel products for home appliances and high-quality construction materials, resulting in a loss of daily wire rod production of 7,500 mt and cold rolled production of 4,500 mt.

The strike endangers raw material transportation to steelmakers such as Hyundai Steel and Dongkuk Steel as well. Hyundai Steel has been unable to transport 9,000 mt of steel products each day, though its production has not been interrupted yet, SteelOrbis understands.