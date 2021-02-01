﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

POSCO completes world’s first LNG-powered iron ore shipment

Monday, 01 February 2021 13:35:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Korean steelmaker Pohang Iron and Steel Co. (POSCO) has announced that it has completed the world’s first liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered bulk carrier shipment for overseas iron ore, marking the start of eco-friendly shipment operations.

The first LNG-powered bulk carrier, HL Green, departed from South Korea last December and arrived at POSO’s Gwangyang Works loaded with 180,000 mt of iron ore from Australia in January. The LNG fuel reduces emissions of sulfur oxide and nitrogen oxide by 85 percent to 99 percent.

Meanwhile, on January 26, another eco-friendly vessel, HL ECO, which was constructed with HL Green, arrived at Gwangyang Works loaded with coal from Australia.

In December 2018, POSCO decided to preemptively replace two of its existing raw material carriers with LNG-powered vessels. POSCO has also installed exhaust gas cleaning systems on 21 out of 38 overseas raw material carriers. The remaining ships will be replaced with eco-friendly ships, including LNG-powered ones, by cooperating with shipping companies and ship makers.


Tags: Korea S.  raw mat  POSCO  Southeast Asia  iron ore  distribution  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

29  Jan

Hyundai Steel reports net loss for 2020, expects demand to recover
28  Jan

POSCO’s sales volume declines in 2020 amid sluggish demand
27  Jan

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih’s crude steel output falls in 2020
19  Jan

Vietnam’s steel imports decrease in Dec from Nov, scrap imports rise
08  Jan

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 11.7 percent in December from November