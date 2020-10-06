﻿
Port of Itaguai ships 10.3 million mt of iron ore in Q2

Tuesday, 06 October 2020 00:21:32 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian Port of Itaguai, which is run by the state of Rio de Janeiro, shipped 10.3 million mt of iron ore in Q2, the state’s port authority, Docas do Rio, said this week. The figure represents a 14.8 percent year-over-year increase.

Docas do Rio also said the Port of Itaguai was the Brazilian state-run port which shipped the most iron ore in Q2, accounting for 12.5 percent of all Brazilian iron ore shipments out of state-run ports.

The other state-run ports that also shipped significant amounts of iron ore include Ponta da Madeira, Port of Tubarao and Port of Açu, most of which used by the biggest steelmakers and Vale.


