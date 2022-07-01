﻿
Polish bar producer Cognor orders news spooling line and light section mill

Friday, 01 July 2022
       

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply a new spooler line and a new light section mill for the vertically integrated Polish rebar, merchant and quality steel bar producer Cognor.

The spooler line will be installed downstream at the existing Cognor bar mill in Krakow and produce compact rebars-in-coil up to 3.5 mt, from 8 mm to 20 mm, at a pace of 75 mt per hour. Meanwhile, the new light-section mill will produce a wide range of profiles including flats, equal and unequal angles, HE/IPE/IPN beams, UPN/UPE, as well as T, round and square profiles at a pace of 80 mt per hour.

Cognor expects to start operations at the spooler line by the end of 2022, while the light-section mill is intended to be operational by the end of 2023.


