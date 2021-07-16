﻿
English
Poland-based JSW’s coal output increases in Q2, sales decrease

Friday, 16 July 2021 11:20:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Europe’s largest coking coal producer Poland-based Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced its operational results for the second quarter of the current year.

In the second quarter this year, JSW’s total coal output totaled 3.45 million mt, up by 1.5 percent compared to the previous quarter and up 32.7 percent compared to the second quarter in 2020, while its total coke production was 930,000 mt, increasing by 1.1 percent quarter on quarter and up by 27.4 percent compared year on year. The company’s coking coal production in the given quarter amounted to 2.78 million mt, increasing by 0.3 percent compared to the previous quarter and up 32.4 percent year on year.

In the given quarter, JSW’s total coal sales came to 3.77 million mt, declining by 1.3 percent compared to the first quarter and increasing by 27.4 percent year on year, while its total coke sales amounted to 870,000 mt, falling by 13.8 percent compared to the previous quarter and up by 33.8 percent compared to the same quarter last year. The company’s total coking coal sales amounted to 3.07 million mt, up by 2.7 percent quarter on quarter and up by 25.8 percent year on year. Meanwhile, JSW’s internal sales in the second quarter totaled 1.21 million mt, down by 0.8 percent compared to the first quarter and up by 21.0 percent compared to the second quarter of 2020.

The average total coke contract price sold by the JSW in the second quarter this year rose by 30 percent compared to the previous quarter.


