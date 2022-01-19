Poland-based JSW’s coal output and sales increase in Q4

Wednesday, 19 January 2022 09:07:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Poland-based Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced its operational results for the fourth quarter of last year.

In the fourth quarter last year, JSW’s total coal output totaled 3.57 million mt, up by 6.8 percent compared to the previous quarter and down 5.3 percent compared to the fourth quarter in 2020, while its total coke production was 890,000 mt, decreasing by 3.2 percent quarter on quarter and down by 4.3 percent compared year on year. The company’s coking coal production in the given quarter amounted to 2.75 million mt, increasing by 1.4 percent compared to the previous quarter and down 2.1 percent year on year.

In the given quarter, JSW’s total coal sales came to 3.80 million mt, rising by 7.3 percent compared to the third quarter and decreasing by five percent year on year, while its total coke sales amounted to 880,000 mt, rising by 3.5 percent compared to the previous quarter and down by 7.3 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The company’s total coking coal sales amounted to 2.77 million mt, unchanged quarter on quarter and down by 8.5 percent year on year. Meanwhile, JSW’s internal sales in the fourth quarter totaled 1.14 million mt, up by 2.7 percent compared to the third quarter and down by 8.8 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

The average total coke contract price sold by the JSW in the fourth quarter this year rose by 32 percent compared to the previous quarter.