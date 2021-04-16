Poland-based JSW’s coal output and sales decrease in Q1

Friday, 16 April 2021 16:14:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Europe’s largest coking coal producer Poland-based Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced its operational results for the first quarter of the current year.

In the first quarter this year, JSW’s total coal output totaled 3.40 million mt, down by 9.9 percent compared to the previous quarter and down 16.6 percent compared to the first quarter in 2020, while its total coke production was 920,000 mt, decreasing by 1.2 percent quarter on quarter and up by 11.0 percent compared to year on year. The company’s coking coal production in the given quarter amounted to 2.77 million mt, decreasing by 1.6 percent compared to the previous quarter and by 12.8 percent year on year.

In the given quarter, JSW’s total coal sales came to 3.82 million mt, declining by 4.4 percent compared to the fourth quarter last year and increasing by 14.9 percent year on year, while its total coke sales amounted to 1.01 million mt, rising by six percent compared to the previous quarter and down by 3.2 percent compared to the same quarter last year. The company’s total coking coal sales amounted to 2.99 million mt, down by 1.3 percent quarter on quarter and up by 15.8 percent year on year. Meanwhile, JSW’s internal sales in the first quarter totaled 1.22 million mt, down by 14.0 percent compared to the fourth quarter last year and up by 12.1 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020.

The average total coke contract price sold by the JSW in the first quarter this year rose by 18 percent compared to the previous quarter.