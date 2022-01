Tuesday, 18 January 2022 12:02:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Poland-based Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced that it has signed an agreement with the Czech Republic-based Moravia Steel for the supply of coal, mainly coking coal.

The agreement has been concluded for a period of seven years, starting from January 2022 to December 2028.

The estimated value of the agreement is PLN 2.6 billion ($654.59 million).