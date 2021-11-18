Poland-based JSW lowers coal output guidance for 2021

Thursday, 18 November 2021 11:23:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Europe’s largest coking coal producer Poland-based Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced that it has revised its coal output guidance for 2021.

Accordingly, the company expects its coal production to total 13.8 million mt in 2021 compared to approximately 16 million mt in the previous guidance.

The change in coal production assumptions is related to the gradual transition of JSW’s operating model towards increasing the share of production of coking coal and descending with coal mining to lower seams.

Meanwhile, the company stated that this revision will not disturb its long-term contracts with its partners. Moreover, JSW reports that systematization of the actions taken this year will make it possible to maintain coal production in the coming years at a level above 14 million mt, along with an increase in the quality and share of coking coal in total coal production.