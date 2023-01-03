PMI in Mexico decreased 1.5 percent in December

Tuesday, 03 January 2023 22:29:47 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Mexico’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) decreased 1.5 percent in December, year-over-year. The drop was the result of the decrease in four of the seven sectors that the national statistics agency Inegi divides into the manufacturing industry.

In December the PMI registered 50.4 points, a level still in the expansion zone. During the past year, the indicator registered seven decreases and increases from February to May and a marginal increase of 0.03 percent in November.

Inegi data shows that the PMI decreased in four sectors. The most pronounced drop was in the textile, clothing, leather, wood, and paper sectors with a drop of 11.4 percent. The non-metallic mineral and basic metal industries (steel industry) orders decreased 3.2 percent.

The transportation equipment and food, beverage and tobacco industries decreased 1.6 and 1.5 percent in December, year-over-year.

In contrast, the largest increase in orders was the industry of metal products, machinery, equipment and furniture with a rise of 3.2 percent, in the industry of electronic and electrical appliances the increase was 0.9 percent and in the industry of derivatives of oil and coal; chemical, plastic and rubber industry the increase was 0.1 percent, compared to December 2021.