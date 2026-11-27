UAE-based diversified investment group Planet One Group, in partnership with Senegalese state-owned mining company MIFERSO, has laid the foundation stone for the $933 million Falémé iron ore project in the Kédougou region of southeastern Senegal, according to media reports. The project is aimed at establishing an integrated mining and steelmaking complex, strengthening domestic steel production capabilities and reducing the country's dependence on steel imports.

Annual iron ore production capacity to reach 10 million mt

The project will be developed in phases, with an initial investment of approximately $200 million covering mining equipment and infrastructure, as well as road and railway upgrades. The first phase, which is expected to be completed within 12-18 months, will have an annual iron ore production capacity of 3-5 million mt, eventually increasing to 10 million mt.

The project encompasses the Koudékourou, Goto and Farangalia deposits, which are estimated to contain combined iron ore resources of up to 600 million mt.

Planet One holds an 80 percent stake in the project, while MIFERSO and the Senegalese government each hold a 10 percent stake. Approximately 60 percent of the investment is expected to be financed through debt and the remainder through equity.

Integrated DRI and steel production to reduce import dependence

The partners plan to establish a fully integrated production chain encompassing iron ore extraction and beneficiation, natural gas-based direct reduced iron (DRI) production, billet production and steel manufacturing. The Senegalese government is currently working to secure affordable natural gas supplies for the planned production facilities.

The investment is expected to support the growing steel requirements of Senegal's construction and manufacturing sectors. According to the country's national statistics agency, Senegal's iron and steel imports increased by 75 percent year on year to 722,000 mt in 2025.

Infrastructure investments to support regional development

As part of the broader development plans, MIFERSO is planning to construct an approximately 310 km railway connecting Falémé to the national railway network at Tambacounda, facilitating the transportation of iron ore to the coast.

The overall project is expected to create more than 1,200 direct and indirect jobs, while strengthening Senegal's position in the West African mining and steel industry and supporting its long-term industrialization strategy.