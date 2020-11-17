Pingdingshan Tian’an Coal: Rising trend of coke prices to continue

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 16:49:36 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Henan Province-based Chinese coal producer Pingdingshan Tian’an Coal Mining Co., Ltd. stated on November 16 at a meeting with investors that coke prices in China have risen significantly recently and that this trend will likely continue.

Meanwhile, the company also said that it has been in negotiations with Baoshan Iron and Steel and Hunan Valin Xiangtan Iron and Steel about signing a long-term framework agreement for the coking coal supply in 2021. The company said this will likely promote its development and enhance its performance in the future.