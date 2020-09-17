﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Pig iron and iron ore sales drive shipments at Brazilian ports

Thursday, 17 September 2020 22:18:58 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Both pig iron and iron ore sales have helped Rio de Janeiro state-run ports operator Companhia Docas do Rio de Janeiro (CDRJ) achieve increased shipments in August, it said this week.

CDRJ said cargo shipments in August reached 5.1 million mt, 21.7 percent up, year-over-year. The operator said the figure was the strongest thus far in the year, and the biggest since December 2018.

CDRJ manages several ports, including the Port of Rio de Janeiro and the Port of Itaguai, the latter used by steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) and iron ore producer Vale.

CDRJ said the increased cargo shipments in August were due to higher iron ore exports at the Port of Itaguai, which reached 1.79 million mt in August.

Exports of pig iron out of CDRJ-run Port of Rio de Janeiro in August totaled 211,000 mt, the operator said.


Tags: pig iron  raw mat  iron ore  Brazil  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16  Sep

Vale aims to reach iron ore capacity of 450 million mt
09  Sep

Prosecutors demand suspension of Anglo American’s Minas-Rio activities
03  Sep

Brazilian prosecutors file injunction demanding safety measures at Vale
02  Sep

Investments in Minas Gerais mining sector to reach nearly $3 billion in next four years
02  Sep

Brazilian state sets rules for dam safety reports