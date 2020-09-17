Pig iron and iron ore sales drive shipments at Brazilian ports

Thursday, 17 September 2020 22:18:58 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Both pig iron and iron ore sales have helped Rio de Janeiro state-run ports operator Companhia Docas do Rio de Janeiro (CDRJ) achieve increased shipments in August, it said this week.

CDRJ said cargo shipments in August reached 5.1 million mt, 21.7 percent up, year-over-year. The operator said the figure was the strongest thus far in the year, and the biggest since December 2018.

CDRJ manages several ports, including the Port of Rio de Janeiro and the Port of Itaguai, the latter used by steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) and iron ore producer Vale.

CDRJ said the increased cargo shipments in August were due to higher iron ore exports at the Port of Itaguai, which reached 1.79 million mt in August.

Exports of pig iron out of CDRJ-run Port of Rio de Janeiro in August totaled 211,000 mt, the operator said.