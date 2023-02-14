﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Pessimism among Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs reversed in just three weeks

Tuesday, 14 February 2023 01:57:15 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

In February, the index that measures the confidence in the domestic economy, as ascribed by the Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs, increased by 2.0 points to 50.6 points, above the 50.0 mark that separates pessimism from optimism.

According to the industrial association CNI, which publishes the research, the increase was not sufficient to reverse the decline of 14.2 points accumulated between September 2022 and January 2023.

CNI added that the two components of the research, the current and the future conditions of the economy, have moved in opposite directions, with the evaluation of the current conditions of the economy declining by 2.4 points to 45.9 points, while the evaluation of the future conditions of the economy has increased by 4.1 points to 52.9 points.

According to analysts, the present research reflects chiefly the optimism among entrepreneurs about the government that took office on January 1, 2023 and the announcement of measures adopted so far, while the previous research was affected by the events that occurred in Brasilia on 08 January, when the buildings of the congress and the supreme court were assaulted by invaders.

The research was developed between February 1-7, covering representatives of 1,372 companies.


Tags: Brazil South America 

Similar articles

Brazilian wire rod exports increase sharply in January

14 Feb | Steel News

Brazilian pig iron exports decline in January

13 Feb | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines

13 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian slab producer sets higher price target for April shipments

10 Feb | Flats and Slab

Usiminas posts net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022

10 Feb | Steel News

CRC import price offers stable in Brazil

09 Feb | Flats and Slab

Investments in mining activities increase in Brazil

09 Feb | Steel News

Exports of niobium ferroalloys from Brazil increase in January

08 Feb | Steel News

Brazilian HRC export price offers increase in January

08 Feb | Flats and Slab

Last sale of Brazilian slab for March shipment is offered at higher price

07 Feb | Flats and Slab