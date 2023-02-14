Pessimism among Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs reversed in just three weeks

Tuesday, 14 February 2023 01:57:15 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

In February, the index that measures the confidence in the domestic economy, as ascribed by the Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs, increased by 2.0 points to 50.6 points, above the 50.0 mark that separates pessimism from optimism.

According to the industrial association CNI, which publishes the research, the increase was not sufficient to reverse the decline of 14.2 points accumulated between September 2022 and January 2023.

CNI added that the two components of the research, the current and the future conditions of the economy, have moved in opposite directions, with the evaluation of the current conditions of the economy declining by 2.4 points to 45.9 points, while the evaluation of the future conditions of the economy has increased by 4.1 points to 52.9 points.

According to analysts, the present research reflects chiefly the optimism among entrepreneurs about the government that took office on January 1, 2023 and the announcement of measures adopted so far, while the previous research was affected by the events that occurred in Brasilia on 08 January, when the buildings of the congress and the supreme court were assaulted by invaders.

The research was developed between February 1-7, covering representatives of 1,372 companies.