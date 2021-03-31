Peruvian regulator could fine Shougang Hierro Peru

Wednesday, 31 March 2021 19:28:38 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian labor regulator, Sunafil, could fine the nation’s key iron ore producer, Shougang Hierro Peru, following a site inspection, SteelOrbis has learned.

Sunafil inspected Shougang Hierro Peru in February, following employee claims that the company has failed to follow Covid-19 safety protocols.

A media report from Diario Correo said Sunafil was considering fining the Peruvian iron ore producer in about $75,216 (PEN 283,756).

Sunafil found out that Shougang Hierro Peru didn’t comply with the cleaning and safety protocols the company has established to avoid Covid-19 at its Marcona iron ore mine.

Shougang also reportedly failed to take the measures needed to fix the problems reported by the regulator.