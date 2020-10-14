Peruvian rebar sales increase in July, showing strong post-Covid recovery

Wednesday, 14 October 2020 20:11:38 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian rebar sales in July rose 13.8 percent, year-over-year, to 117,101 mt, showing a strong post-Covid recovery, according to data released by the local statistics agency, INEI.

According to government’s data, Peruvian rebar sales in July grew 68.9 percent, month-over-month. Peruvian rebar sales reached its weakest level in April, totaling 2,144 mt, one month after a nation-wide lockdown was announced. Afterward, rebar sales improved to 21,561 mt in May and 69,331 mt in June.

As for the accumulated period of January to July this year, Peruvian rebar sales reached 491,044 mt, down from 769,932 mt in the same period of the year prior.