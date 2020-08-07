﻿
Peruvian rebar sales improve in May post-Covid-19

Friday, 07 August 2020 23:19:19 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian rebar sales in May have improved on a month-on-month basis, following a steep month-on-month decline in April.

According to data released by the nation’s statistics agency, INEI, Peruvian rebar sales in May surged 905.6 percent, month-on-month, to 21,561 mt, from 2,144 mt in April, when Covid-19 hit the local steel industry the hardest.

Despite the month-on-month increase, Peruvian rebar sales in May fell 81.5 percent, year-on-year, from 116,646 mt in May 2019.

INEI said Peruvian rebar sales in the accumulated period of January to May this year totaled 304,612 mt, 45 percent down, year-on-year.


