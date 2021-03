Thursday, 11 March 2021 19:41:46 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Peruvian mining sector, which includes the nation’s iron ore segment, saw employment reach pre-Covid levels, the ministry of mines and energy (Minem) said on Thursday.

According to Minem, direct employment in the mining sector has improved and already reached a pre-Covid level, similar to that of Q1 2020.

In January this year, there were 201,404 job positions in mining.

Minem said the Arequipa, Ancash and Moquegua regions concentrate most of the job positions in the mining sector.