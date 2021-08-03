Peruvian mining minister meets with executives from Shougang Hierro Peru and other Chinese-owned companies

Tuesday, 03 August 2021 23:00:47 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Peruvian minister of mines and energy, Ivan Merino Aguirre, met with executives of several Chinese companies that operate in the country, including Shougang Hierro Peru. The meeting aimed to strengthen the global image of Peru in the mining sector, while also stimulating new investments.

Yao Shun, president of Shougang Hierro Peru’s board, was one of several other executives to attend the meeting. Other companies represented in the meeting included Chinalco, MMG Las Bambas and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). Shougang Hierro Peru is Peru’s key and largest iron ore producer.

During the meeting, the minister also explained Peru’s line of work to generate a bigger growth and development for the mining companies.

According to the Peruvian ministry of mines and energy, “all companies,” including Shougang Hierro Peru, stressed the importance of an understanding between the government, and the communities and the companies to advance investment projects.