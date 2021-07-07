﻿
Peruvian iron ore production increases in January-May period

Wednesday, 07 July 2021
       

Peruvian iron ore output in the January-May period this year rose 101.9 percent, year-over-year, mainly because the country produced no iron ore in April and May 2020.

According to data released by the nation’s ministry of mines and energy, Minem, Peruvian iron ore output in January-May this year reached 4.92 million mt, up from 2.43 million mt in the same period of 2020.

Minem said Peruvian iron ore output in May this year was 1.06 million mt, as opposed to zero production in May 2020.

According to government data, Peruvian iron ore output in May this year grew 3.9 percent, month-over-month, from 1.02 million mt in April this year.


