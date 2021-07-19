﻿
Peruvian iron ore export prices in May continue month-over-month uptrend

Monday, 19 July 2021
       

Peruvian iron ore export prices in May continued a month-over-month uptrend initiated in January this year, according to data released by the nation’s central bank, BCRP.

The commodity’s export price in May reached $155.8/mt FOB, the highest level so far in the year, and was 6.8 percent up, month-over-month, from $145.8/mt FOB in April this year. Peru exported no iron ore in May last year due to Covid-19.

Peruvian iron ore export prices have been on an uptrend since January this year. In January, Peruvian iron ore export prices reached $125.1/mt FOB, rising to $130.3/mt FOB in February, $141.8/mt FOB in March, and $145.8/mt FOB in April.

Peruvian iron ore export volumes in May this year totaled 1.4 million mt, 16.6 percent up, month-over-month.


