Peru’s entrepreneurs offer pessimistic expectations for the short term

Monday, 08 August 2022 00:05:45 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Peruvian entrepreneurs are pessimistic with the current and short-term situation of their companies, but show some optimism for the situation 12 months from now, according to the country’s Central Bank (BCR).

According to BCR, a study in July showed that entrepreneurs are pessimistic about the country’s current state of the economy, their sector of activity, the situation of their companies, the demand for their products, the hiring of personnel and investments over the next three months.

Regarding the gross domestic product (GDP) growth, the players are expecting a figure between 2.5 and 3 percent for 2022, while for 2023 the range is 2.3 and 3 percent and for 2024 between 2.6 and 3.1 percent.

Considering the expectations for the period of 12 months ahead, the perspectives remain negative for the economy and their sectors but change to optimism for the situation of their companies, the demand for their products, the hiring of personnel and investments by their companies.