﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Peru’s entrepreneurs offer pessimistic expectations for the short term

Monday, 08 August 2022 00:05:45 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Peruvian entrepreneurs are pessimistic with the current and short-term situation of their companies, but show some optimism for the situation 12 months from now, according to the country’s Central Bank (BCR).

According to BCR, a study in July showed that entrepreneurs are pessimistic about the country’s current state of the economy, their sector of activity, the situation of their companies, the demand for their products, the hiring of personnel and investments over the next three months.

Regarding the gross domestic product (GDP) growth, the players are expecting a figure between 2.5 and 3 percent for 2022, while for 2023 the range is 2.3 and 3 percent and for 2024 between 2.6 and 3.1 percent.

Considering the expectations for the period of 12 months ahead, the perspectives remain negative for the economy and their sectors but change to optimism for the situation of their companies, the demand for their products, the hiring of personnel and investments by their companies.


Tags: Peru South America 

Similar articles

Civil construction activity in Peru to decline during second half of 2022

25 Jul | Steel News

Siderperu and Enel Perú ink renewable energy supply contract

21 Jul | Steel News

Peruvian GDP increases in May

18 Jul | Steel News

Siderperu’s quarterly profit declines on a yearly basis

13 May | Steel News

Annual profit increases at Siderperu

18 Apr | Steel News

Peruvian iron ore export prices decline in February

12 Apr | Steel News

Peruvian iron ore export prices decrease in January

16 Mar | Steel News

Siderperu investing $20 million to expand rolling capacity

15 Mar | Steel News

Mining investments in Peru slightly increase in January

11 Mar | Steel News

Peruvian iron ore output declines 29.6 percent in January

10 Mar | Steel News