Peru’s Aceros Arequipa commissions its Pisco EAF mill

Friday, 16 July 2021 20:01:05 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian steelmaker Aceros Arequipa said this week it has commissioned its Pisco EAF mill, which will have a capacity of 1.25 million mt/year.

The company said the commissioning phase takes place as the mill prepares to commence operations. Before the commissioning of its Pisco mill, the company had a billet capacity of 850,000 mt/year.

The commissioning comes later than expected, as the company said in January it expected to start up operations at its Pisco mill by May this year.

So far, the company has invested $243 million in the mill, including a recent $23 million investment approved by its board of directors on April 29.


