﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Performance of the Chilean economy stable in August

Tuesday, 11 October 2022 20:55:31 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Chilean central bank announced that the country’s economy was stable in August from the same month in 2021, as measured by the Imacec index.

The result was received with surprise by analysts, in that were expecting an increase on yearly basis, although the Imacec index has increased from the previous month by 0.6 percent.

The index in August reflects basically an increased performance by the sector of services, negatively counterbalanced by the performance of mining and commercial activities.

Excluding mining activities, an important sector of the Chilean economy, the Imacec index of August would have increased by 1.3 percent on yearly basis.


Tags: Chile South America 

Similar articles

Performance of the Chilean economy stable in August

03 Oct | Steel News

Siderurgica Huachipato commissions SMS to improve energy efficiency at steel mill

23 Sep | Steel News

Performance of the Chilean economy increases in July

07 Sep | Steel News

Chilean index for entrepreneur confidence still points to pessimism in August

01 Sep | Steel News

Aceros Aza updates Chilean procedures for concrete structures

31 Aug | Steel News

Apparent steel consumption in Chile declines sharply during H1

24 Aug | Steel News

Chile’s CMP receives environmental award for sustainable mining waste recovery

18 Aug | Steel News

Chilean Grupo CAP posts lower net profit for the first half of 2022

09 Aug | Steel News

Chilean index for entrepreneurs’ confidence declines in July

01 Aug | Steel News

Performance of Chilean economy improves in May

01 Jul | Steel News