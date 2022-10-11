Performance of the Chilean economy stable in August

Tuesday, 11 October 2022 20:55:31 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Chilean central bank announced that the country’s economy was stable in August from the same month in 2021, as measured by the Imacec index.

The result was received with surprise by analysts, in that were expecting an increase on yearly basis, although the Imacec index has increased from the previous month by 0.6 percent.

The index in August reflects basically an increased performance by the sector of services, negatively counterbalanced by the performance of mining and commercial activities.

Excluding mining activities, an important sector of the Chilean economy, the Imacec index of August would have increased by 1.3 percent on yearly basis.