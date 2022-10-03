Performance of the Chilean economy stable in August

Monday, 03 October 2022 22:49:33 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Chilean central bank announced that the country’s economic performance was stable in August, compared to the same month in 2021, as measured by the Imacec index.

The result derives from increasing activity in the sector of services, negatively affected by reduced mining and commercial activities.

Excluding mining activities, an important sector of the Chilean economy, the Imacec index would have increased by 1.3 percent on yearly basis. The mining industry declined by 7.5 percent and the industrial production declined by 3.3 percent, while other production activities increased by 4.5 percent.

The commercial activity had an overall decline of 10.5 percent, chiefly due to declining sales of machinery and equipment.