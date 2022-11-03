Performance of the Chilean economy declines in September

Thursday, 03 November 2022 17:33:45 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Chilean central bank announced that the country’s economy declined in September from the same month in 2021, as measured by the Imacec index.

The decline of 0.4 percent represents the first annual reduction since February 2021, although the numbers of September 2022 indicate an increase from August 2022.

According to the Chilean Central Bank, the decline reflects chiefly reduced performance of the commerce and the manufacturing industry, partially compensated by the performance of services.

The industrial production declined by 4.4 percent, while mining activities, an important sector of the Chilean economy, declined by 0.1 percent.

Excluding mining activities, the Imacec index of September would have declined by 0.2 percent on yearly basis.