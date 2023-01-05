﻿
Performance of the Chilean economy declines in November

Thursday, 05 January 2023 22:04:32 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Chilean Central Bank announced that the performance of the country’s economy declined by 2.5 percent in November 2022 from the same month in 2021, while from the previous month the decline was 0.8 percent, as measured by the Imacec index.

According to the Chilean Central Bank, the production of goods declined on yearly basis by 2.4 percent, reflecting the manufacturing industry declining by 6.5 percent and mining activities declining by 3.2 percent, losses that were partially compensated by other sectors production increasing by 0.7 percent, chiefly the aggregate value of electric generation.

Trading activities declined by 8.8 percent, reflecting chiefly the reduced performance of small businesses, while the activity of large retailers has also declined, although in a lesser extent, due to reduced sales of domestic appliances and construction materials.

Conversely, services activities increased by 0.1 percent, reflecting the performance of both personal and company services. Excluding mining activities, the Imacec index would have declined by 2.2 percent on yearly basis.


