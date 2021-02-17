﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Paul Wurth, Rio Tinto and SHS Stahl to develop low-carbon iron in Canada

Wednesday, 17 February 2021 11:43:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Luxembourg-based plantmaker Paul Wurth has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Australia-based miner Rio Tinto and German steel producer SHS Stahl Holding Saar GmbH&Co. KGaA to explore the production of a low-carbon steel feedstock.

The partnership will explore the viability of transforming high-grade iron ore pellets into low-carbon hot briquetted iron, a low-carbon steel feedstock, using green hydrogen generated from hydro-electricity in Canada. This has the potential to reduce carbon emissions significantly.

Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC), in which Rio Tinto holds a majority interest, will supply high-grade iron ores and expertise in mining, processing and pelletizing. Paul Wurth brings expertise in plant building and process knowledge in the field of highly efficient hydrogen generation and Midrex® direct reduction plants. SHS brings deep iron and steel making expertise.

The parties will conduct a feasibility study into the potential development of industrial scale low-carbon iron production in Canada. The feasibility study is scheduled to be completed in late 2021, with an investment decision on a hydrogen-based direct reduction plant at industrial scale expected to follow thereafter.


Tags: North America  Rio Tinto  steelmaking  Canada  pellet  raw mat  iron ore  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

17  Feb

Rio Tinto posts higher net profit in 2020, updates iron ore reserves
03  Feb

Metalloinvest’s iron ore output up 0.5 percent in 2020
01  Feb

Metso to modernize Chinese iron ore pelletizing plant
27  Jan

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih’s crude steel output falls in 2020
22  Jan

Severstal’s steel output down in 2020, sales increase