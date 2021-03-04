﻿
English
Passenger vehicle retail sales in China to rise by 71 percent in Jan-Feb

Thursday, 04 March 2021 14:53:37 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the January-February period this year are expected to reach 3.35 million units, up 71 percent year on year, according to the China Passanger Car Association (CPCA).

According to the CPCA, the auto industry is moving in an important breakthrough direction to realize the transformation and upgrading of the manufacturing industry, and the promotion of automobile consumption is an important measure to promote the inner cycle of the economy. The CPCA noted that in 2020 China issued a lot of important measures to stimulate the development of the auto industry, while in 2021 China will fully exploit potential consumption power, for instance, promote the facilitation of transportation of middle-aged and elderly people and promote the popularization of automobiles in rural areas and improve rural travel conditions.


