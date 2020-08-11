﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China indicate rapid rise in July

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 17:42:40 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China in July this year reached 1.597 million units, increasing by 7.7 percent year on year, which was the highest year-on-year rise since May 2018, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). The accumulative passenger vehicle retail sales amounted to 9.309 million units in the January-July period this year, down 18.5 percent year on year. The CPCA said that the early Chinese New Year holiday and the Covid-19 pandemic contributed to the year-on-year decline of passenger vehicle retail sales, while there was a significant improvement in July, signaling that the performance will improve in the third quarter this year.

In the first half of the current year, 21.5 percent of China’s auto dealers registered a positive growth in sales volumes, while 38.3 percent saw negative growth, as announced by the China Automobile Dealers Association (CADA).


Tags: Far East  automotive  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

06  Aug

China’s auto vehicle retail sales up nine percent at end of July
05  Aug

CAAM: China’s automotive vehicle sales up 14.9 percent in July
30  Jul

China’s vehicle retail sales down five percent in July 1-26 from June
23  Jul

CAAM: Auto vehicles sales increase by 2.7 percent in July 1-20
22  Jul

China’s passenger vehicle retail sales to fall by 11% this year