Thursday, 18 November 2021 12:23:26 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the second week of November (November 8-14) this year declined by 23 percent year on year to 324,000 units, while up 22 percent compared to the previous week, though remaining stable compared to the same period last month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

According to the CPCA, the production of vehicles in China improved significantly in October, which will likely exert a positive impact on retail sales of vehicles in November.