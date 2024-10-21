Pakistan’s scrap imports up 20.3 percent in September from August

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 211,539 mt in September this year, up by 20.3 percent compared to August and by 4.7 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $95.10 million, down by 2.04 percent month on month and up by 3.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in September amounted to 277,404 mt, up by 63.2 percent on year-on-year basis and by 36.5 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $184.79 million, moving up by 24.5 percent year on year and by 50.5 percent month on month.