Pakistan’s scrap imports up 5.8 percent in January from December

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 213,818 mt in January this year, increasing by 5.8 percent compared to December and down by 4.9 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $89.84 million, up by 5.5 percent month on month and down by 9.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in January amounted to 334,190 mt, up by 53.5 percent on year-on-year basis and up by 57.2 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’ s iron and steel imports was $218.2 million, moving up by 39.6 percent year on year and up by 44.6 percent month on month.