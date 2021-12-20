﻿
Pakistan’s scrap imports up 30.9 percent in November from October

Monday, 20 December 2021 11:52:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 455,646 mt in November this year, increasing by 30.9 percent compared to October and rising by 19.1 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in November was $275.12 million, rising by 34.8 percent month on month and up 103.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in November amounted to 299,861 mt, down 12.7 percent on year-on-year basis and falling by 18.5 percent compared to the previous month. In November this year, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $277.44 million, increasing by 40.3 percent year on year and up two percent month on month.


