Pakistan’s scrap imports up 24 percent in December from November

Friday, 22 January 2021 10:56:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 473,601 mt in December last year, increasing by 24 percent compared to November and rising by 26.5 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). Meanwhile, Pakistan’s scrap imports in value totaled $167.49 million in December, increasing by 23.6 percent month on month and up 15.3 percent year on year.

Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in December amounted to 201,414 mt, down by 41.4 percent month on month and up 8.2 percent year on year. In the month in question, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports totaled $134.70 million, decreasing by 31.8 percent month on month and up by 8.6 percent year on year.