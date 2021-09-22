Pakistan’s scrap imports up 23.8 percent in August from July

Wednesday, 22 September 2021 10:47:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 302,158 mt in August this year, increasing by 23.8 percent compared to July and falling by 26.9 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in August was $175.08 million, rising by 31.1 percent month on month and up 22.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in August amounted to 244,433 mt, up 85.4 percent on year-on-year basis and falling by 20.3 percent compared to the previous month. In August this year, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $236.27 million, increasing by 195.4 percent year on year and up 0.6 percent month on month.