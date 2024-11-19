Pakistan’s scrap imports up 15.6 percent in October from September

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 228,217 mt in October this year, up by 15.6 percent compared to September and down by 4.8 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $101.56 million, up by 6.8 percent month on month and down by 5.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in October amounted to 327,872 mt, up by 22.5 percent on month-on-month basis and by 23.2 percent compared to the same month previous year. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $208.48 million, moving up by 12.8 percent month on month and by 14.3 percent year on year.