Pakistan’s scrap imports down 7.1 percent in November from October

Monday, 11 January 2021 17:17:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 381,891 mt in November last year, declining by 7.13 percent compared to October and rising by 14.5 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). Meanwhile, Pakistan’s scrap imports in value totaled $135.436 million in November, decreasing by 15.9 percent month on month and up four percent year on year.

Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in November amounted to 337,329 mt, up by 31.99 percent month on month and up 67.08 percent year on year basis. In the month in question, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports totaled to $197.68 million, increasing by 30.87 percent month on month and up by 54.67 percent year on year.