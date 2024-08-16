Pakistan’s scrap imports down 3.7 percent in July from June

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 210,786 mt in July this year, down by 3.7 percent compared to June and up by 15.6 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $95.81 million, down by 2.6 percent month on month and up by 9.0 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in July amounted to 240,779 mt, down by 8.6 percent on year-on-year basis and up by 19.5 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $163.07 million, moving down by 6.8 percent year on year and up by 10.2 percent month on month.