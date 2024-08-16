 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Pakistan’s...

Pakistan’s scrap imports down 3.7 percent in July from June

Friday, 16 August 2024 13:33:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 210,786 mt in July this year, down by 3.7 percent compared to June and up by 15.6 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $95.81 million, down by 2.6 percent month on month and up by 9.0 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in July amounted to 240,779 mt, down by 8.6 percent on year-on-year basis and up by 19.5 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $163.07 million, moving down by 6.8 percent year on year and up by 10.2 percent month on month.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Pakistan South Asia Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US flat steel pricing continues mixed amid slow spot trading, recent scrap settles

16 Aug | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s domestic scrap prices remain stable, a couple of mills cut prices

16 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Turkey’s import prices fall to mid-2023 levels, Asia under pressure, signals still negative

16 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnam’s import scrap market moves down, South Korean market still negative

16 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Mexican domestic scrap prices - week 33, 2024

16 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwanese scrap market comes more under China’s influence amid absence of Japan

16 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Shagang cuts its scrap purchase price by $11.2/mt

16 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

August US scrap prices settle sideways, offering little help to depressed finished steel prices

15 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 33, 2024

15 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import containerized scrap prices in Bangladesh down in occasional deals, minimum interest in bulk

15 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials