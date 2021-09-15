﻿
Pakistan’s scrap imports down 15.2 percent in July from June

Wednesday, 15 September 2021 12:35:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 246,169 mt in July this year, decreasing by 15.2 percent compared to June and falling by 48.0 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in July was $133.47 million, falling by 9.6 percent month on month and down 17.3 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in July amounted to 255,690 mt, up 1.2 percent on year-on-year basis and rising by 17.5 percent compared to the previous month. In July this year, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $234.88 million, increasing by 62.4 percent year on year and up 60.8 percent month on month.


