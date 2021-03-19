﻿
English
Pakistan’s scrap imports down 13.2% in February from January

Friday, 19 March 2021 12:42:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 377,750 mt in February this year, decreasing by 13.2 percent compared to January and rising by 11.7 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in February was $148.99 million, falling by 7.6 percent month on month and up 13.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in February amounted to 220,787 mt, down 11.5 percent on year-on-year basis and falling by 21.9 percent compared to the previous month. In February this year, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $146.49 million, increasing by 0.2 percent year on year and down 17.7 percent month on month.


