Pakistan’s scrap imports down 12.4% in March from February

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 330,790 mt in March this year, decreasing by 12.4 percent compared to February and rising by 23.4 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in March was $159.54 million, rising by 7.1 percent month on month and up 55.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in March amounted to 343,259 mt, up 33.4 percent on year-on-year basis and rising by 56.7 percent compared to the previous month. In March this year, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $244.66 million, increasing by 67.3 percent year on year and up 66.9 percent month on month.