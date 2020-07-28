Pacific Energy to build power station at Fortescue’s Solomon mine

Tuesday, 28 July 2020 16:53:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to media reports, Australia-based developer, owner and operator of power facilities Pacific Energy’s subsidiary service provider Contract Power Group has signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreement with Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group to build a power station at the Solomon iron ore mine in Pilbara, Western Australia. Under the agreement, Contract Power will install 15 Rolls Royce Bergen (RRB) gas generators.

Pacific Power chief executive Jamie Cullen stated that the generators which are low-emission, medium-speed units with high fuel efficiency will provide low-cost, clean energy to Fortescue’s Pilbara Generation Project within the scope of its Energy Connect program. The site works are expected to start in September this year, SteelOrbis understands.