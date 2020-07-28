﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Pacific Energy to build power station at Fortescue’s Solomon mine

Tuesday, 28 July 2020 16:53:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to media reports, Australia-based developer, owner and operator of power facilities Pacific Energy’s subsidiary service provider Contract Power Group has signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreement with Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group to build a power station at the Solomon iron ore mine in Pilbara, Western Australia. Under the agreement, Contract Power will install 15 Rolls Royce Bergen (RRB) gas generators.

Pacific Power chief executive Jamie Cullen stated that the generators which are low-emission, medium-speed units with high fuel efficiency will provide low-cost, clean energy to Fortescue’s Pilbara Generation Project within the scope of its Energy Connect program. The site works are expected to start in September this year, SteelOrbis understands.


Tags: Australia  mining  Fortescue  Oceania  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

30  Jul

Fortescue posts record iron ore shipments for FY 2019-20 despite Covid-19
21  Jul

BHP Billiton posts record iron ore output, Covid-19 risks remain
20  Jul

BlueScope Steel expects strong performance for FY 2019-20 despite Covid-19
17  Jul

Australia initiates AD probe on certain Al-Zn coated steel
17  Jul

Rio Tinto’s iron ore output and shipments rise in Q2 despite Covid-19