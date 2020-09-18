Output of 11 major automakers in China up 17% in Sept 1-10

Friday, 18 September 2020 14:15:47 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the September 1-10 period of the current year, outputs and sales of automotive vehicles of 11 major automakers in China amounted to 729,000 units and 539,000 units, respectively, up 17 percent and down 8.5 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In particular, in the given period passenger vehicle output and sales totaled 626,000 units and 485,000 units, respectively, up 13.3 percent and down 10.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, commercial vehicle output and sales reached 103,000 units and 54,000 units, respectively, increasing by 45.6 percent and 16.8 percent year on year.