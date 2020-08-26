Output of 11 major automakers in China down 15.8 percent in Aug 1-20

Wednesday, 26 August 2020 11:33:01 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



In the August 1-20 period of the current year, output and sales of automotive vehicles of 11 major automakers in China amounted to 1.111 million units and 939,000 units, respectively, down 15.8 percent and 0.3 percent month on month, while up 46.4 percent and down 4.2 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). In particular, passenger vehicle output and sales totaled 934,000 units and 825,000 units, respectively, down 16.1 percent and up 0.1 percent month on month, while up 39.9 percent and down 7.9 percent year on year. Meanwhile, commercial vehicle output and sales totaled 177,000 units and 114,000 units, respectively, down 14.2 percent and 2.7 percent month on month, while up 88.2 percent and 36.3 percent year on year.

Most Recent Related Articles

China’s average daily passenger vehicle retail sales up 12% in Aug 1-21

China’s passenger vehicle sales to reach 24-24.5 million units in 2025

China’s coal output decreases by 0.1 percent in January-July

Hunan Valin Steel’s crude steel output up 0.9% in July from June