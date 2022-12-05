﻿
Orders for US new manufactured goods up 1 percent in October

Monday, 05 December 2022 00:05:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

New orders for manufactured goods in October, up 12 of the last 13 months, increased $5.8 billion or 1.0 percent to $556.6 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today.

This followed a 0.3 percent September increase. Shipments, up 19 of the last 20 months, increased $3.9 billion or 0.7 percent to $554.8 billion. This followed a 0.3 percent September increase.

Unfilled orders, up 26 consecutive months, increased $6.9 billion or 0.6 percent to $1,144.0 billion. This followed a 0.5 percent September increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.03, unchanged from September.

Inventories, up two consecutive months, increased $4.0 billion or 0.5 percent to $805.3 billion. This followed a 0.1 percent September increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.45, unchanged from September.


