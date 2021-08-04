OMK launches new slitting line at its Tatarstan-based mill

Wednesday, 04 August 2021 14:55:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russia-headquartered OMK has recently launched a coil slitting machine at its asset based in Tatarstan, aiming to increase the efficiency of customer service and to widen the available product list.

The new facility has a processing capacity of over 125,000 mt per year coil with an investment in excess of RUB 200 million. It is capable of processing coils with 4.5-8 mm thickness, which were earlier being ordered from the supplier. From now on, the mill is able to provide a faster performance in terms of supplying its customers with products for pipe and profile production and can also offer a new product - hot-rolled strip with 400-1,850 mm widths.

“Earlier, the mill was processing coils with thicknesses only up to 4.5 mm. With the new line, we have widened our production possibilities. Now, we can supply our pipe production with up to 8 mm strip in a faster way and can also vary the widths of the product according to our needs. In addition, we are widening the coil suppliers’ portfolio and are no longer limited only to those which supply merchant strips,” Roman Rybalov, one of OMK’s top managers, said in the official statement.