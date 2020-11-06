Odisha government approves steel expansion, upstream projects

Friday, 06 November 2020 15:16:19 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The government of the eastern Indian state of Odisha on Thursday, November 5, approved mega steel expansion and allied investments.

According to a government official, a high level committee of the state government approved the expansion of the integrated steel mill of Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) in the Angul district to 18.6 million mt per annum from the current capacity of 6 million mt per annum, as well as the construction of a 36 million mt per annum slurry pipeline and a 12.5 million mt per annum cement plant. These projects would entail an estimated investment of $10.27 billion.

The government has also approved a project for the expansion of capacity of Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) from 1.1 million mt per annum to 3.2 million mt per annum, and for the expansion of its cold rolling mill capacity from 0.8 million mt per annum to 2.4 million mt per annum. The investment for these projects is estimated at $924 million, the official said.

The government has approved ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel’s (AMNS) project entailing expansion of its beneficiation plant in the Keonjhar district form 10.76 million mt per annum to 16.76 million mt per annum, and the expansion of its pellet plant at Paradip port town from 6 million mt per annum to 12 million mt per annum. The company would invest an estimated $270 million in these projects.

Essar Minmet Limited’s proposal for construction of a 14 million mt per annum beneficiation plant and a 14 million mt per annum iron ore pelletization plant at Keonjhar and Paradip respectively entailing an investment to the tune of $899 million has also been approved by the state government, the official added.